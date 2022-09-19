WATCH: Justin Trudeau Serenades a London Hotel Lobby With Full-Throated Rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody

A group of onlookers was shocked on Saturday night when the man singing in a London hotel lobby turned out to be none other than the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau was in the lobby of the Corinthia Hotel in London, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II when he found himself front and center for an impromptu performance.

A video circulating Twitter via The Post Millennial shows Trudeau singing the hit Queen song Bohemian Rhapsody to a group of people holding wine glasses.

The Canadian delegation, who accompanied the PM on the trip, gathered around the piano to hear Trudeau sing. During the performance, he was accompanied by Canadian pianist Gregory Charles.

Trudeau sings “Bohemian Rhapsody” while in London for the Queen’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/OYMy57Uw8u — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 19, 2022

Trudeau was seen Monday attending the state funeral of the queen alongside his wife Sophie Trudeau. During his trip, he also met with King Charles III and the new Prime Minister of England, Liz Truss.

The video received mixed reactions from users on Twitter. Some were dazzled by the PM’s silky vocals while others branded the performance as cringey and tone-deaf given the occasion.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com