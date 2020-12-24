WATCH: Kamala Harris and Alex Padilla React to Newsom Pick Leaving No Black Women in U.S. Senate

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and incoming Senator Alex Padilla were each asked to react to the fact that Governor Gavin Newsom’s selection of Padilla will reduce the number of Black women in the U.S. Senate to zero.

Governor Newsom’s selection of Padilla was announced Tuesday via an emotional viral video that featured Newsom surprising the current California secretary of state with the news that he would be replacing VP-elect Harris in the Senate, making him the first Latino senator from California.

But it also meant that there would no longer be a Black woman in the Senate, a fact that The Hill’s Brett Samuels asked the incoming VP to comment on Wednesday during a brief gaggle.

“Do you have any reaction to Governor Newsom naming your replacement for Senate? What do you say to people who were hoping for a Black woman to take your seat?” Samuels asked.

“Well, you know, the governor made his decision, I know Alex Padilla, I’ve worked with him in the past. He is an outstanding public servant,” Harris replied, adding “There were many names on that list who are really exceptional, and I have congratulated Alex Padilla and I think I’ll do a great job.”

California Congresswomen Barbara Lee and Karen Bass were on the shortlist for consideration prior to Padilla’s selection. Both were also frequently discussed as potential VP picks for then-candidate Joe Biden.

Secretary Padilla was also asked about the issue on Wednesday during an interview with MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez.

“Even as many people cheered, celebrated the historic nature of your nomination, there are of course those who are frustrated that there is not going to be now a Black woman serving in the U.S. Senate,” Menendez said, and asked “What do you think needs to be done to ensure that this critical core constituency within the Democratic party sees itself reflected in the party’s leadership?”

“Yeah, I hear you, and it’s important to have them in positions of leadership at the federal, state, and local level,” Padilla said. “It’s one of the tremendous assets of California, right, our beautiful rich diversity. If you look at all of our statewide elected officials for example, you do see African-Americans and Asians and Latinos, you have men, women and even the LGBTQ community is represented in California’s leadership. That should be the case across the country, not just in one state. So that being said, I want all Californians to know that as proud as I am to bring my life experience and journey to this process, I will do my best to be the best senator I can for all California families.”

Watch above via C-Span and MSNBC.

