WATCH: Kamala Harris Denounces Rittenhouse Verdict, Says ‘Clearly There’s A Lot More Work To Do’

Vice President Kamala Harris denounced the “not guilty” verdicts in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse for the killings of three men during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The VP spoke briefly with reporters before boarding Air Force Two Friday after a visit Columbus, Ohio and a brief stint as Acting President of the United States Kamala Harris.

She strode over to the reporters and greeted them, saying “Hey, guys, it was a really good trip.”

Harris then volunteered “And my impressions about the verdict: The verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know, I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable. And, clearly, there’s a lot more work to do.”

As the veep walked to the plane, another reporter shouted “Madam Vice President, some people are calling it systemic…” but then trailed off.

Harris’ statement was not as restrained as President Joe Biden’s first on-camera remarks about the verdict, or his later written statement.

“I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works and we have to abide by it,” Biden told reporters Friday.

In a lengthier statement, Biden expressed his displeasure by writing that “the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included,” and that “I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.”

But the bulk of the statement reiterated his earlier support for the jury’s decision and the jury system, and warned against violence.

“I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy. The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor Evers’s office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety,” Biden wrote.

