WATCH: Kamala Harris is Sworn in as First Black Woman Vice President

History was made Wednesday when now-former Senator Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman, the first Black person, and the first person of South Asian descent to hold the office of vice president of the United States.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor led VP Harris through the oath of office, which Harris took with her hand on a Bible that belonged to late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall — the first Black American to serve on the Court.

Upon taking the oath — “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.” — Harris became the 49th vice president of the United States, succeeding now-former Vice President Mike Pence.

