WATCH: Kamala Harris Talks ‘Who Threw the Best Shade’ at Debates, How to Roux, Snoop Dogg in Angela Rye Lightning Round

California Senator and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris let it all hang out in a lightning round with CNN commentator Angela Rye during an NAACP forum, dishing on her favorite rapper, who “threw the best shade” during the Democratic debates, and getting real about roux.

It is Ms. Rye’s custom to begin all of her podcast interviews with a quickfire round of icebreaker questions, and Friday’s interview with Senator Harris — part of the NAACP’s virtual convention — was no exception.

Rye kicked off the round by asking about Harris’ Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

“You are a proud AKA. How do y’all normally greet each other?” Rye asked.

“With a hug. But not during covid, Harris said, but then refused to invoke the sorority’s signature greeting call, telling Rye she could “go through the process” to become an AKA if she wanted a “Skee-Wee!”

“Did you know that you and Snoop Dogg share a birthday?” Rye asked, to which Harris replied “I did.”

“I actually did. And I talked to him recently. About voting, actually, yeah. All of us voting,” Harris added. This becomes important later.

Rye also went there there, asking Sen. Harris “Who threw the best shade during the Democratic primary debates? You gotta pick one.”

“Beside myself?” Harris said, prompting laughter from both women.

“Okay, no, you can say yourself,” Rye said.

Harris raised eyebrows when she was asked who is the “best rapper alive,” and after just having said she’d recently spoken to Snoop Dogg, responded with the name of deceased artist Tupac Shakur.

“Tupac,” Harris replied to laughter from Rye, who exclaimed “He’s not alive? You say he lives on…”

“I know, I keep doing that,” Harris said.

“Listen West Coast goes girls think Tupac lives on, I’m with you,” Rye joked.

Harris went on to say that there are some rappers that “I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.”

Rye also asked which person “you would fangirl over the most if you met them right now?”

“Angela why are you doing this to me?” Harris joked, then thought about it for a few seconds. “The person I would find girl the most, I don’t know, Beyoncé?”

Rye then played instigator, dropping a dime on the senator’s niece Meena Harris for a culinary misstep.

“Did you know that Meena just made gumbo and made the base, the roux, with chickpea flour?”

“Oh goodness I did not know that,” Harris said. “I did not, she didn’t need to do that, though, see there are certain things you just don’t need to change. And just flour is how you make a roux. You don’t need to do chickpea flour. Just good all-purpose, you know, flour.”

Fact check: True.

Watch the clip above via the NAACP.

