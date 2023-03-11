EXCLUSIVE: Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Advice For When Biden Hears Rally Crowds Demanding Trump Be Locked Up

SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah gave White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre some advice for President Joe Biden when he starts to hear chants demanding the imprisonment of former President Donald Trump.

Ever since news broke this week that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels may soon result in an indictment, chatter about locking Trump up has reached a renewed fever pitch.

In a preview of Monday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show obtained exclusively by Mediaite, Obeidallah confronted a reticent Jean-Pierre with the fervent hopes and dreams of millions of Trump-resisters, and gave her some advice for the president — don’t be surprised when those hopes bubble up at reelection rallies:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: I know that the president, I have to ask this question because my listeners, it’s something so important. The president cannot call for the prosecution of Donald Trump for the crimes he committed. I understand that he can’t do it, even though I’d love him to do it. Is there a way to preserve, protect our democracy if the man who attempted a coup while sitting in his White House and was involved in the January 6 attack is not held accountable? Isn’t our democracy more at risk?

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: So I have to be careful here.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: I know. I understand…

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: As you know there’s criminal investigations occurring and so I can’t really speak to, speak to that. What I can speak to what’s important to this president. As you said, he made two speeches in the past several months on democracy because he truly believes that we have to save the soul of our nation. That’s why he ran. In 2017. I think we talked about right. We talked about his op ed that was placed in the Atlantic. And it was incredibly powerful because of the moment that he was responding to, which was Charlottesville. And what we saw in Charlottesville. And how devastating. And it shocked all of us. It shocked. I think this happened in August of 2017, 2017. I remember I was shocked. I think everybody that I knew was like, okay, this is very bad. This is worse than we think. You know, we are in trouble if we do not turn this around. And that’s what was his incentive and his kind of the catalyst, if you will, for him to decide that he was going to run in 2020. And, you know, it’s like there’s a level of patriotism here, right? If, you know, if you love this country and you want to fight for this country and make sure that it’s, it lives up to what what the founding fathers or what it was supposed to be you gotta fight for it, you got to stand up for it. And that’s what this president is going to do. He’s going to fight for it and he’s going to stand up for it. And that includes vulnerable communities. That include communities that are constantly attacked, the Muslim community, the LGBTQ community, the immigrant community, the Latino community, the brown co– I mean, people poor, you know, poor people who get left behind, whether you’re in rural America, urban America, it doesn’t matter. It’s like we have to continue to fight for those folks who feel like no one sees them. And that’s why when I ended, we talked about what I said at the top about the LGBTQ community, and I was very clear to say also vulnerable communities out there who are always under attack. You know, our Jewish brothers and sisters or trans siblings. All of the folks that are constantly under attack as well. I don’t want to forget them, which is, this is a president that sees you and that has your back. And that’s the message that we’re going to continue to send as we’re fighting for our democracy, as we’re fighting for everyone who doesn’t feel like they’re seen.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: And Karine Jean-Pierre, right from her offices here in the White House and the West Wing. Welcome to life. What do I do? I just want to say this. I would tell President Biden that when he starts running for reelection and we assume he’s going to announce it, if he brings up Trump…

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: He intends to run. I’m covered by the Hatch Act?

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: No, no, no. I’m not trying to get you know, he’s any clue. I’m saying I would not, he should not be surprised at his rallies, if Trump’s name comes up if the crowd organically chants, “Lock him up!” Because I can tell you from listening to my show that it is not viewed as partisan. It’s viewed as patriotic to call for a man who attempted a coup in our White House to overturn our democracy and then incited the January 6 attack to be prosecuted. But I’m just saying it as an aside. So if he’s like, “What are they doing?” Go like, “You should. Dean Obeidallah told me you’re going to see this coming,” because that’s how we feel.