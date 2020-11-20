White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined at a White House briefing to respond to criticism from Fox News host Tucker Carlson of the Trump campaign’s election-related lawsuits.

“Last night, Tucker Carlson said that campaign attorney Sidney Powell had failed to provide evidence for her assertion about communist money in the 2020 election,” said Las Vegas Review-Journal White House correspondent Debra Saunders at Friday’s briefing. “Byron York, another journalist who’s been very fair to this White House, said it was a turning point … Did you all have a reaction to that when you saw that and read about it?”

McEnany declined to comment, saying the White House was “focused” on other matters.

“That would be a question for the campaign,” McEnany said. “At the White House, are aggressively working on covid, winding down the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq — there will be a drug pricing announcement later in the afternoon as well.”

The question came after Carlson said on Thursday that he had attempted to ask Powell for evidence related to the campaign’s claims of wrongdoing in the election. “She never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests — polite requests,” Carlson said. “Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her. When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people with positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given them any evidence of either, nor has she provided any today at the press conference.”

