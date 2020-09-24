White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany drew a very direct link between comments from CNN anchor Brianna Keilar and the shooting of two police officers in Louisville Kentucky.

At the conclusion of Thursday’s White House briefing, McEnany launched an attack on Keilar that repeatedly drew a straight line between the CNN anchor’s comments Wednesday and the shootings of two Louisville police officers later that day amid unrest over the Breonna Taylor killing, without really explaining the connection.

McEnany began by urging calm in Louisville, but then pivoted to attacking Keilar over her criticism of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“You contrast his message with that of CNN’s Brianna Keilar, who said ‘I question the judgment of the Kentucky Attorney general saying that mob justice is not justice. We know that this is very loaded language.’ That’s an appalling statement from Brianna Keilar at CNN, and what is outrageous about this take is that mob justice is not justice,” McEnany said, then added “Hours later, after this comment was made on CNN, two police officers were shot.”

“This is not justice, this has nothing to do with politics, it has everything to do with the value of human life and the safety and security of our American cities,” McEnany continued, then recited a list of recent incidents of violence against police.

She called those incidents “outrageous,” then added “And the words of CNN and of Brianna Keilar are outrageous, irresponsible, and we should never hear statements like that followed by, hours later, two police officers being shot.

McEnany appeared to be referencing a segment in which Keilar questioned panelists about the specific choice of the word “mob” given the current political climate. At no time did Keilar remotely suggest that “mob justice” is justice.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m. ET — Keilar has responded to McEnany via Twitter:

The Breonna you should be talking about today is not me, @PressSec. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) September 24, 2020

