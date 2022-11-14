Kevin Costner Joins Fox Nation for Yellowstone Docuseries: ‘I’m Walking in the Shadow of the Pioneers’

Viewers can catch Kevin Costner on Fox Nation soon as the actor teamed up with the streaming service for a special celebrating Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary.

In a trailer promoting the four-part series, Costner hikes parts of Yellowstone and reads from journals authored by some of the first to see the land.

“When I read what it took for Yellowstone to be here, I realized it was a story that I suddenly wanted to show,” Costner declares in the trailer. He later says he is “walking in the shadow of the pioneers, following in the trail they blazed.”

As the trailer notes, the park “inspired a TV show.” Costner currently stars on Paramount Network’s popular Yellowstone, a modern-day Western where Costner’s John Dutton character fights to protect his family’s property, known as Yellowstone Ranch. The series has been a major hit for Paramount. It’s now in its fifth season and has inspired multiple spinoffs, including 1883 and the upcoming 1923.

Fox Nation president Jason Klarman touted the streamer working with a filmmaker of Costner’s “caliber” when announcing the project in March. Costner won two Academy Awards for 1990’s Dances with Wolves.

“Yellowstone One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers. We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project,” he said at the time.

Yellowstone: One-Fifty premieres on November 20 and consists of four one hour episodes. The first episode will be aired on Fox News Channel on Sunday, December 1. In celebration of their partnership with the Academy Award-winning Costner, Fox Nation promoted a number of his movies to watch with a subscription to their streaming service, including Field of Dreams and Thirteen Days.

According to Fox Nation, Costner will be “retracing the steps of the Hayden expedition as he explores the wildest terrain of Yellowstone” in the initial episode of the series. Subsequent episodes will find the filmmaker hiking the park during the winter and examining the human history in the area.

