WATCH: Kevin McCarthy Doesn’t Even Come Within Miles of Answering a Question About George Santos in Absolutely Brutal Dodge

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) didn’t even come close to answering an awkward question about assigning controversial Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to committees — in one of the most brutal dodges you’ll see.

Speaking with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday, the California congressman somehow turned a query about Santos — the New York congressman who is embroiled in scandal over his wildly falsified resume and serious campaign finance questions — into a two-minute rant against proxy voting in the House.

“Doesn’t it further wear down credibility [of Congress] when you put someone who is under state, local, federal and international investigation as a representative of your party on committees?” Brennan asked.

“Are you talking about [Eric] Swalwell?” McCarthy replied, sarcastically.

“I’m talking about George Santos, representative from New York,” Brennan replied.

From there, McCarthy launched into a speech — interrupted unsuccessfully several times by Brennan — which didn’t even come close to answering the question:

McCarthy: We should have that discussion. So let’s have that discussion. You want to bring up Santos, and let’s talk about the institution itself, because I agree wholeheartedly that Congress is broken. And I think your listeners or viewers should understand what proxy voting was because it never took place because it never took place in Congress before. Brennan: I’m asking you about George Santos. McCarthy: I know you asked me a question. Let me ask you… Brennan: Because you could put it to a vote to try to oust him… McCarthy: You asked me a question. I’d appreciate if you let me answer. So let’s go through this because it’s not one simple answer. Congress is broken based upon what has transpired in the last Congress. The American public wasn’t able to come in to see us. People voted by proxy, meaning you didn’t have to show up for work, Bills didn’t go- have to go through committee. So what I’m trying to do is open the people’s house back for the people so their voices there- so people are held accountable. So now, as I just had in the last week, for the first time in seven years, every member got to vote. Brennan: If you got a third of your caucus to vote to oust him, you could do so. You don’t think you could get your Republicans to do that? McCarthy: I wasn’t finished answering the question. So, if every single new person brought into Congress was elected by their constituents, what their constituents have done has lend their voice to the American public. So those members can all serve on committee. Now, what I’m trying to do is change some of these committees as well, like the Intel Committee is different than any other committee– Brennan: So you’re just not going to answer the question I asked? McCarthy: Well, no, no. You don’t get to question whether I answer it. You asked a question, I’m trying to get you through that. Brennan: I don’t think you’ve said the name George Santos like once. McCarthy: But you know what? Brennan: You’re talking about proxy voting– McCarthy: No, no, no. But, you know, you started the question with Congress was broken, and I agreed with you. But I was answering the question of how Congress is broken and how we’re changing it. So if I can finish the question that you asked me how Congress is broken, I equated every single member. They would just got elected by their constituents. They have a right to serve. So that means that Santos can serve on a committee the same way Swalwell, who had a relationship with a Chinese spy, but they will not serve on Intel because I think– Brennan: They’re wrapping me in the control room. McCarthy: Well, that’s unfortunate. I wish I could answer the question.

Even if he were given all the time in the world, it seems hard to fathom that the Speaker would have come close to giving a direct answer — or even just saying George Santos’s name.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.