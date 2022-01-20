A deadly motorcycle crash during a high-speed chase in Los Angeles on Thursday left a number of people injured and one news anchor reeling live on air.

KCAL anchor Amy Johnson was reporting on what appeared to be a standard, daylight L.A. pursuit with the station’s eye in the sky covering every second of the action.

Johnson commented as a motorcyclist drove down a busy street at speeds that approached 100 mph while the chopper recorded the events.

“So dangerous, it’s tough to see this because people are not expecting a vehicle of any type, even a motorcycle, to come racing up to them so quickly,” Johnson said. “You can see it just flying by these cars and it is not only dangerous to those other drivers, but certainly dangerous to this motorcyclist.”

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to some viewers. WATCH: A police pursuit of a motorcycle driver came to a deadly end with a horrific crash at an intersection in West Hills. https://t.co/Te1I8e5hGG pic.twitter.com/iVaWMsU7sV — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 20, 2022

The person driving the motorcycle then hit a car at a busy intersection and clearly became airborne in a manner that left little chance for survival.

“Oh my gosh! Ugh. We have just seen, um…,” Johnson said as she gathered herself. “Sorry, we just saw that motorcyclist crash into a car there at the intersection… of course we are going to continue to follow this story.”

KCAL eventually did offer an update on the crash:

Video from SKY9 showed the driver speeding down Roscoe Boulevard, at one point standing up on the motorcycle, before crashing into a vehicle making a left turn at Fallbrook Avenue. The motorcyclist was seen being thrown into the air upon impact and was declared dead on the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two others were also injured in the crash.

