WATCH: Laura Ingraham Drinks Steak Impaled With Lightbulbs and Plastic Straws to Own the Libs

Fox News host Laura Ingraham engaged in several minutes of prop “comedy” when she attempted to “trigger” liberals with a plate of steak, incandescent light bulbs, and plastic straws. Somehow, her comedy bit was a bigger mess than that plate.

On Friday night’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham introduced her final segment by telling viewers “It’s time for the Last Bite,” which is apparently the name of her final segment of the night.

“Well, it’s not so much the last bite, maybe but it kind of last, a last meal,” Ingraham said, locked in mortal combat with her teleprompter.

“Well, it’s a meal that will trigger all the right…” Ingraham continued, then corrected herself, saying “I meant all the left people.”

“Okay, you ready? Are you really prepared for this?” she said, as the camera pulled back and a warning signal blared quietly, somehow.

“Okay. A warning, here it is, the ultimate trigger sculpture, kind of culinary sculpture, it has everything that Democrats hate,” Ingraham said. “Steak, plastic straws, and light bulbs. And if I could have put an SUV on this I would have. Okay?”

“Can you sip a steak?,” she asked, then did just that, exclaiming “Mmm. Tastes good, it’s kind of a vapors of the steak.”

As millions of libs suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced, Ingraham wound down the bit by noting that “these are the light bulbs that Andrew Yang said are so dangerous to the planet because they burn out too often,” and asked “when you push that into the steak, is there any conduction whatsoever?”

The law phasing out the bulbs was signed by Republican President George W. Bush in 2007.

Watch the clip above — if you dare — via Fox News.

