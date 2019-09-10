Fox News’ Laura Ingraham sat quietly with a pained look on her face as her guest, former NFL tight end Ben Watson, came out strongly in favor of black athletes choosing not to attend white-majority colleges.

Ingraham had just asked Watson to weigh in on an essay in The Atlantic by sports commentator Jemele Hill, in which she advocated for African-American athletes effectively organizing a boycott of mainstream, white-majority colleges to help address the massive racial wealth gap in the country.

“What’s your reaction to this?” Ingraham said, after dismissively describing Hill’s argument.

“When I saw the uproar over it, I read the article, I agreed with her,” Watson said. “She had some great points in that article there. When you look at the history of black colleges in the hundreds of thousands of people that have come to the schools over the course of the last several years since they’ve been created and you look at what’s been lost since integration has happened.”

“The average white family has an income net worth that’s 10 times that of a black family,” Watson also pointed out. “What she was saying was simply, if we are trying to pump money and revenue into some of these communities that there is still this big disparity, this may be a way to do it. Obviously that’s in a vacuum, there are other factors that figure into it, that but when you read her argument, she lays it out very cleanly and it’s actually something that I agree with.”

Just a few minutes earlier, Ingraham and Watson were reading from the same playbook when Watson defended New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees over a ‘bring-your-Bible-to-school day’ video that the quarterback had participated in — and drawn criticism for — with the far right group Focus on the Family. But now, Ingraham, clearly wrong-footed, fumbled in her response.

“Alright, Benjamin. Well I think Duke would have not been thrilled about you are not being there, but we will leave it at that,” she said. “College sports would certainly be a lot different today if — if we went on a color-coded way during college admissions. That’s re-segregating the country. Why do we want that?”

Watson pointed out that what Ingraham was describing was, in fact, the opposite of what he and Hill were advocating.

“Segregation, as you know, is government mandated. This is not segregation. If you read the article…” Watson began, before Ingraham cut him off and ended the segment.

“I read the article. I read the article. All right, we have to go.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

