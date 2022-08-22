WATCH: Laura Loomer Campaign Event in The Villages Produces Haunting ‘Boomers For Loomer’ Chant

Congressional candidate Laura Loomer is getting extra backing from one of the most pivotal communities in Florida, The Villages.

Loomer, 29, is known in the political circuit as a far-right activist and has been campaigning to represent Florida’s 11th district in the 2022 elections.

She’s challenging one of the longest serving elected officials in Florida, Rep. Daniel Webster. Webster has represented the 11th District since 2017 and previously served the 10th district since 2011. Before he ran for Congress, he was Speaker of the Florida House.

A video circulating Twitter on Monday shows residents of The Villages, the popular retirement community that makes up a large part of District 11, throwing their support behind Loomer.

The clips shows Loomer’s supporters sporting “Vote Laura Loomer for Congress” signs and t-shirts. Their rallying cry echoes through the building: “Boomers for Loomer, “Boomers for Loomer.”

A small dog in a patriotic red cowboy hat sways with the chant while being held by a lady waving an American flag.

Current District 11 representative, Webster, faces two primary challengers, Loomer and Gavriel Soriano.

Voters will head to the polls this Tuesday to decide who will face Democratic candidate, Shante Munns, in the midterms.

This is not Loomer’s first congressional race. Back in 2020, she lost her bid for Florida’s 21st district while being endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Listen above via Will Sommer on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com