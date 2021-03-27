WATCH: Little Girl Steals the Show During VP Kamala Harris’ Kindergarten Classroom Visit

A little girl named Galya stole the show when Vice President Kamala Harris visited a pre-k to kindergarten classroom Friday with her exuberant and outgoing personality.

The little girl, identified in pool reports first as “Dalya” and later as “Galya” (confirmed by a teacher) can be heard spelling her name and telling Harris staffers “I want to see Kamala Harris” repeatedly as the class awaited the VP — who was delivering remarks at the West Haven Child Development Center.

The staffers can be heard teaching the kids the correct pronunciation of Harris’ name: “Comma-la.”

“You’re nice, not crazy!” Galya tells a staffer in her distinctive voice, then told the staffers, to laughter, that “I’m going to tell all my family about you.”

She then proceeded to hold court with reporters, rattling off the spellings of her sisters’ names and reporting that “I have two TVs,” one upstairs and one downstairs, with a third TV for her room in the works.

That adorableness continued for another ten minutes or so, until VP Harris finally appeared in the classroom. Then, Galya crawled right up to the vice president of the United States on her knees and said “I’ve been waiting for you!”, adding “I wanted to talk to you!”

After spelling her name again and telling the VP that she’s five years old, Harris said “I thought you were ten!”

“Why?” Galya said, as the veep greeted the other kids.

After introducing some of the other kids, Galya continued her conversation with Harris, who told her “You can be anything you want to be.”

“I want to be everything!” Galya exclaimed.

“And you will,” Harris replied, adding “But just try and do one thing at a time!”

After Harris spoke to a few of the other children, she popped a squat with the kids, and Galya went over and sat right down next to her to talk some more.

Then, she concluded by spelling her sister Zerah’s name for the third or fourth time.

Watch above via pool.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]