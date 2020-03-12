WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus Point Men Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Redfield Testify Before Congress

The medical leaders of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus are testifying before Congress Thursday as the pandemic wreaks havoc on the stock market and more and more drastic measures are taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield will join other public health officials in testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Thursday’s testimony is the continuation of a hearing that began on Wednesday, and which saw several bits of alarming and newsworthy testimony. Since then, President Trump has conducted an Oval Office address that was poorly-received and contained numerous factual errors.

Watch the live hearing above via CNBC.

