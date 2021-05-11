Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to testify on Tuesday morning before the Senate Health Committee.

The hearing is likely to focus on the number of Americans who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to date, a figure that stands at more than 150 million to date, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is also likely to center on when federal guidelines around the pandemic might change as a result of those vaccinations.

Fauci will be flanked by witnesses including CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Notable committee members include Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), with whom Fauci has sparred in the past, as well as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). The hearing will be chaired by Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA).

Watch above via the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.

