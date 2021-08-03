Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) will respond, Tuesday afternoon, to the shocking finding by the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James that he sexually harassed multiple women.

Until now, the governor has been defiant in his denials of wrongdoing. But calls for the governor’s resignation have come from all corners in the hours following the release of the AG’s report.

“The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office,” said Carl Heastie — a Democrat who serves as New York State Assembly Speaker — in a statement put out moments after the report. Heastie added, “We will have more to say in the very near future.”

“As I said, when these disturbing allegations first came to light, the Governor must resign for the good of the state,” Democratic State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins added, in a statement. “Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as Governor.”

The governor is set to begin speaking at 1:00 p.m. ET. Watch above, via PBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com