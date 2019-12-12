The House Judiciary Committee will debate articles of impeachment introduced against President Donald Trump on Thursday, with a vote expected this evening.

The two articles introduced by Democrats this week are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Thus far the committee has held two days of hearings following the House Intelligence Committee’s hearings, with testimony from various legal experts and counsel for both parties.

Though the vote is expected to fall down party lines, a few House Democrats have reportedly been floating the idea of censuring Trump instead of impeaching him.

