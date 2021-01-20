President Joe Biden has pledged to increase the frequency White House press briefing — an event that became increasingly rare during the final months of former President Donald Trump’s administration. And sure enough, Biden’s press secretary will hit the ground running, as she is set to speak with the media just hours after the 46th president takes the oath of office.

Jen Psaki, who will serve as the Biden administration’s chief spokesperson, is scheduled to take the podium at 7 p.m. ET. Her appearance with the press corps will cap off a busy Day 1 for the new president. There are roughly a dozen executive orders which Biden plans to sign immediately after assuming command. Among the items on the first day agenda, Biden will sign an order reentering the U.S. in the Paris climate accord, and he plans to revoke Trump’s travel ban on a number of Muslim-majority countries.

Psaki, who served as White House communications director during the final years of former President Barack Obama’s administration, will be a very familiar face to cable news viewers. During the Trump years, she frequently appeared on CNN as a commentator, regularly appearing on the network’s panel shows. And she will get plenty of camera time once again, as Biden has pledged to hold a press briefing daily.

Watch above, via the White House.

