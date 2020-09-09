WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Speaks From Warren, Michigan on New Economic Policies

2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is giving a speech from Warren, Michigan at 1:15 Eastern Time on Wednesday, where he will unveil a raft of new economic policies focused on creating and keeping jobs in America.

Biden will roll out his plans, entitled “The Biden-Harris Plan to Fight for Workers by Delivering on Buy America and Make It in America,” which will penalize companies that offshore jobs and offer tax credits for companies that manufacture in the U.S.

While Biden leads President Donald Trump in national and key battleground state polls, Trump has retained an edge — albeit a shrinking one — on the issue of the economy.

At his last several speeches, Biden has taken questions from reporters following his remarks, and may do so again today.

Watch live above via the Biden campaign.

