President-elect Joe Biden is set to speak Friday on his Covid-19 vaccination plan.

There has been new reporting today highlighting concerns about vaccine supply and distribution In a tweet Friday Biden said his administration would “move Heaven and Earth” to get more vaccines to more people quickly.

Incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that they’re going to phrase out the name “Operation Warp Speed” and added, “Many of the public servants will be essential to our response, but urgent need to address failures of the Trump team approach to vaccine distribution.”

You can watch Biden speak live above, via the Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]