WATCH LIVE: Labor Sec. Alex Acosta Speaks on Jeffrey Epstein Deal

By Josh FeldmanJul 10th, 2019, 2:23 pm

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is expected to speak this afternoon on his involvement as U.S. attorney in Jeffrey Epstein‘s 2008 non-prosecution agreement.

That deal is coming under intense scrutiny in the wake of the charges against Epstein this week, with some truly disgusting details of his alleged sex trafficking of underage girls.

Acosta tweeted yesterday that Epstein’s crimes are “horrific” and said, “With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator.”

A growing number of Democratic lawmakers are calling for Epstein to go. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is reportedly pressing Trump to dump him.

The press conference from Acosta today was reportedly something the president wanted him to do:

