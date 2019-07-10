Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is expected to speak this afternoon on his involvement as U.S. attorney in Jeffrey Epstein‘s 2008 non-prosecution agreement.

That deal is coming under intense scrutiny in the wake of the charges against Epstein this week, with some truly disgusting details of his alleged sex trafficking of underage girls.

Acosta tweeted yesterday that Epstein’s crimes are “horrific” and said, “With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator.”

A growing number of Democratic lawmakers are calling for Epstein to go. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is reportedly pressing Trump to dump him.

The press conference from Acosta today was reportedly something the president wanted him to do:

Acosta was pushed into doing press conference by POTUS, per ppl briefed. POTUS is following the news coverage closely. Acosta wants to defend self now but also has few fans in Mulvaney-run White House. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 10, 2019

As @maggieNYT first reported, and I've confirmed separately, Acosta is doing the press conference today at President Trump's urging. The TV critic in chief will be watching closely to see how well Acosta defends himself. As of now, staff think Trump won't fire him. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 10, 2019

You can watch live above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com