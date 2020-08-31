WATCH LIVE: Monday White House Press Briefing With Kayleigh McEnany

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold her next press briefing at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday.

McEnany appeared on Fox News’ Fox & Friends earlier on Monday, during which she claimed the White House has been “efforting outreach” to the family of Jacob Blake, but “have not been able to connect yet.”

“So tomorrow the plan is so far to go and to meet with law enforcement, to look at some of the damage from the riots,” she detailed on President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha on Tuesday. “But we are holding his family close to our hearts, and this president, as I said, we’ve efforted outreach and once I have an update, we’ll be sure to get back to you.”

Watch live above via the White House.

