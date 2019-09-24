comScore

WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi Expected to Announce Impeachment Inquiry

By Mediaite TVSep 24th, 2019, 4:28 pm

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump this afternoon.

Pelosi has long expressed public opposition to impeachment — even as recently as last week — but in remarks earlier today she appeared to concede it as an inevitability.

The number of House Democrats supporting outright impeachment or at least the opening of an impeachment inquiry has grown in the wake of reporting on the Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine and pressure to investigate the Bidens.

You can watch live above, via USA Today.

