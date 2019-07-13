comScore
WATCH: Live News Coverage of Hurricane Barry

By Mediaite StaffJul 13th, 2019, 1:36 pm

The Gulf Coast is bracing for Hurricane Barry––upgraded from a tropical storm to a category 1 hurricane today. (UPDATE: Per the National Hurricane Center, it’s now been downgraded to a tropical storm.)

The National Weather Service is warning of “increasingly likely” life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding the hurricane moves inland.

The incoming storm has forced mandatory evacuations along the coast.

You can follow live coverage––from WDSU above, and WWL-TV and ABC News below:

