The Gulf Coast is bracing for Hurricane Barry––upgraded from a tropical storm to a category 1 hurricane today. (UPDATE: Per the National Hurricane Center, it’s now been downgraded to a tropical storm.)

The National Weather Service is warning of “increasingly likely” life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding the hurricane moves inland.

Here are the latest Key Messages on Hurricane #Barry. Latest info is always available at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb. Local info can be found at https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn pic.twitter.com/BYZ5duM819 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 13, 2019

The incoming storm has forced mandatory evacuations along the coast.

You can follow live coverage––from WDSU above, and WWL-TV and ABC News below:

