President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to deliver remarks Tuesday on Derek Chauvin being found guilty for the murder of George Floyd.

Biden said earlier Tuesday he spoke with the Floyd family. “They are a good family, and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is.”

“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is, I think it’s overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now,” the president added.

After Chauvin was found guilty, Biden and Harris spoke with the family again. The call, shared publicly by attorney Ben Crump, included Biden saying “in George’s name and memory, we are going to make sure his legacy is intact” and Harris saying, “This is a day of justice in America.”

You can watch his address live above, via the White House.

