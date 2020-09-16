President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a White House press conference at 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

The president is likely to address this week’s peace deal between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Members of the media expressed more interest in other topics during a briefing earlier in the afternoon with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, focusing almost exclusively on the coronavirus pandemic.

Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield told Congress shortly before McEnany’s briefing that he believed face masks were a more effective countermeasure in battling the virus than any vaccine that could be developed in the future, undermining comments the president made during a Tuesday evening forum with ABC News in which he questioned the efficacy of widespread mask usage. “There are people that don’t think masks are good,” Trump said the event.

Other issues that may arise include a proposed deal between Oracle and China’s ByteDance to share control of TikTok, the latter company’s video-sharing platform. Trump signed an executive order in August to eject the platform from American shores by September 20 unless an agreement is reached for an American company to acquire ownership.

Watch above via the White House.

