President Donald Trump will hold a press briefing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

It’s the president’s second coronavirus briefing this week after his announcement that he would begin conducting such sessions regularly. Speaking about the pandemic at a relatively brief 30-minute session on Tuesday, Trump said of the virus, “It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better.”

The president held briefings regularly during the onset of the pandemic in March and April, but discontinued the appearances after he was widely criticized for suggesting that “injecting” disinfectant might help Americans battle the coronavirus. Though he was speaking in reference to UV light, the comments were widely portrayed as including disinfectant products such as Lysol and Clorox.

After three months of mostly allowing White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to preside over the briefings, Trump said last week that he planning to return to a more active role, calling the sessions a “great way to get information out to the public.”

Watch above via the White House.

