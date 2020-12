On Saturday afternoon, President-elect Joe Biden will hold a press conference to announce the members of his climate team.

At 2:30 pm, President-elect Biden is rolling out nominees and appointments to combat climate change. Those appointments include Secretary Of Interior Nominee Congresswoman Deb Haaland, who would be the first Native American to serve in a U.S. cabinet post.

Watch live via Washington Post above.

