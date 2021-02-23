WATCH LIVE: Senate Hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

The Senate is holding a hearing, Tuesday, about the Jan. 6 on the U.S. Capitol.

Tuesday’s proceeding is the first in either chamber of Congress examining the riots. The Senate committees on rules and homeland security are holding the hearing jointly.

Four witnesses are slated to appear on Tuesday morning. They are; – acting Chief of Police Robert J. Conte, former chief of Capitol police Steven Sund, former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael C. Stenger, and former House sergeant-at-arms Paul D. Irving. Sund, Stenger, and Irving all resigned from their positions following the Jan. 6 attack.

For his part, Sund has blamed insufficient intelligence as the reason why his agency was not prepared.

“Perfect hindsight does not change the fact that nothing in our collective experience or our intelligence – including intelligence provided by FBI, Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and D.C. Metropolitan Police (MPD) – indicated that a well-coordinated, armed assault on the Capitol might occur on Jan. 6,” Sund wrote — in a letter obtained by ABC.

This is the first of several hearings, and senators have indicated that officials from the Department of Justice will appear at future sessions.

The hearing is slated to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch above, via the Washington Post.

