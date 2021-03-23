WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary Holds Hearing on Reducing Gun Violence One Day After Boulder Shooting

“It’s not ‘timely’ that the Senate is having a hearing on gun violence prevention,” tweeted Jenna Valle-Riestra — press secretary for Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). “That’s not the point. The point is that gun violence is so common in this country, we can schedule a hearing on a random date and it ends up within a week of two mass shootings.”

Indeed, the Senate Judiciary Committee — chaired by Durbin — already had a hearing on the books for Tuesday about reducing gun violence in America. The session will now receive additional attention following the tragic events in Boulder, CO on Monday — where 10 people, including a police officer, were shot to death at a grocery store.

The hearing began at 10 a.m. ET. Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]