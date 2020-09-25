A memorial for recently departed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is underway at the U.S. capital on Friday. This marks the first time that a woman is lying in state at the Capitol Building and only the second Supreme Court justice to lie in repose in the nation’s capitol building.

Since news of Ginsburg’s passing broke on Friday, Sept. 18, mourners have gathered outside the Supreme Court to pay tribute to the trailblazing justice. On Thursday, President Donald Trump and the First Lady paid respect to the influential justice.

Wednesday’s private was limited to family, close friends, and Ginsburg’s colleagues on the Court and took place in the Court’s Great Hall. The memorial service in the Capitol Building will feature numerous and bipartisan members of congress and political dignitaries.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch above, via NBC News.

