WATCH LIVE: The Supreme Court Holds a Memorial Service for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A memorial service to honor the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being held at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, after which her body will lie in repose for two days.

For days following Ginsburg’s passing on Friday Sept. 18, mourners have gathered outside the Court to pay tribute to the trailblazing Justice. The public will be permitted inside to pay their respects over the next two days. Moments ago, the White House announced that President Donald Trump will visit the Court on Thursday.

The ceremony on Wednesday morning will be private — limited to family, close friends, and Ginsburg’s colleagues on the Court. It will take place in the Court’s Great Hall.

Following the two days at the Court, Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol — becoming the first woman ever to do so.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch above, via NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]