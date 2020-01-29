

The United States Senate will continue the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the White House defense team concluded its presentation before the full Senate, following three days of prosecution led by House managers.

Wednesday marks the question-and-answer period, which is the next phase of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Over two days, Senators will have 16 hours to ask House impeachment managers, as well as the White House defense team, which have had three days each to deliver their arguments.

Senators are still divided on whether to hear from witnesses, and it’s unlikely the issue will be resolved on Wednesday.

