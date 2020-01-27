<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The United States Senate will continue the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Monday.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the White House defense team will continue its presentation before the full Senate, following three days of prosecution led by House managers.

Democratic House manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) gave a closing argument on Friday that stirred outrage from Republicans, not over the conduct of Trump alleged in the articles of impeachment, but at Schiff’s suggestion that GOP senators are being intimidated by Trump.

Watch live above via PBS.

