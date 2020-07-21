WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds His First White House Coronavirus Briefing Since April

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump will speak today at the White House in what is being billed as his first coronavirus briefing since April. He is expected to take questions on the government’s response to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak and take the podium at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Since the president’s last coronavirus briefing, the pandemic has plateaued and then surged again the past six weeks as the national death toll has now surpassed 142,000 dead Americans and the new, positive infections has reached more than 70,000 a day.

Watch above, via the White House.

