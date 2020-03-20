President Donald Trump, along with members of the Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, will be holding another Covid-19 press conference Friday morning at 11:45 AM EST.

On Thursday, Trump said new experimental coronavirus drugs “could be a game-changer” and the administration promised more masks are on their way to hospitals, but the administration has been criticized in recent days for floating fixes that are not yet available or on their way as hospitals struggle with a crush of patients and lack of equipment. Late, he answered an absurd question from a pro-Trump personality on if “Chinese food” is racist because of his insistence on calling the coronavirus “Chinese virus.

Watch above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]