President Donald Trump is set to speak at the White House Wednesday afternoon on the subject of judicial appointments.

The president is expected to release a Supreme Court “short-list” this week naming judges he would appoint to the Supreme Court in the event he wins reelection, but it isn’t clear whether that list will be released at Wednesday’s event.

It is unclear whether he will field questions at this event. But if he does, he will almost certainly asked about the shocking revelations from Bob Woodward — whose reporting revealed that the president intentionally downplayed the coronavirus, despite publicly acknowledging its dangers.

Watch above via the White House.

