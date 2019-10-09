WATCH LIVE: Turkey Begins Military Operation in Northeast Syria

RT’s Ruptly is running live streams from the Turkish military operations underway in northern Syria. The above feed is live from the Syrian city of Qamishl. The below is from Akcakale, on the Turkish border with Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Wednesday that the Turkish military, along with Syrian militia, are beginning operations against the Kurds, who were left in the area alone when President Donald Trump abruptly ordered the American military to withdraw.

An earlier live stream from Ruptly had momentary drama as a “cloud of dust rose after an explosion in Tell Abiad, on the Syrian side of the border.”

