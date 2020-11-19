WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force Delivers Briefing Amid Massive Nationwide Surge

With cases surging across the nation, and many states implementing new lockdown measures, the White House coronavirus task force is set to deliver a briefing on Thursday afternoon.

It is the first time since July 14 that the task force will deliver a briefing. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to appear. It is unknown if President Donald Trump will join him, and which other members of the task force will be on hand.

The news conference comes on the heels of CDC guidance issued earlier Thursday advising against travel on Thanksgiving.

“Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the CDC warned. “Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

The briefing is slated to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET. Watch above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]