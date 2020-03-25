The White House is set to hold another coronavirus task force briefing tonight.

Yesterday’s briefing featured Dr. Anthony Fauci back at the podium, along with Dr. Deborah Birx, warning about the continued spread of coronavirus, especially in the New York metro area.

President Donald Trump has talked about Easter as a potential target date to reopen the economy as Congress works on a stimulus bill, though Fauci made a point of saying on Fox News last hight it’s not set in stone and the president is “flexible.”

This afternoon the president accused the media of wanting to keep the country closed longer to hurt his reelection chances:

The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

You can watch live above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]