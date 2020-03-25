comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP SPEAKS AT CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE BRIEFING

live stream

WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Briefing

By Mediaite StaffMar 25th, 2020, 5:00 pm

The White House is set to hold another coronavirus task force briefing tonight.

Yesterday’s briefing featured Dr. Anthony Fauci back at the podium, along with Dr. Deborah Birx, warning about the continued spread of coronavirus, especially in the New York metro area.

President Donald Trump has talked about Easter as a potential target date to reopen the economy as Congress works on a stimulus bill, though Fauci made a point of saying on Fox News last hight it’s not set in stone and the president is “flexible.”

This afternoon the president accused the media of wanting to keep the country closed longer to hurt his reelection chances:

You can watch live above, via the White House.

