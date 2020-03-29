WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Briefing

The White House coronavirus task force is holding another briefing at roughly 5:30 this afternoon.

Over 2000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus and thousands more have been afflicted all over the country and the world.

States across the nation are ramping up efforts to stop the spread. The CDC issued a travel advisory for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Earlier today President Donald Trump — who swiped at some Democratic governors during the last briefing — took to Twitter to attack the “Lamestream Media” and tout the ratings these press briefings are getting.

