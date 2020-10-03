WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Doctor Sean Conley Gives Update on President’s Condition and Treatment for COVID

President Donald Trump spent the night at Walter Reed Medical Center following his testing positive for Covid-19. On Saturday morning, physician to the president Dr. Sean Conley will give an update on Trump’s condition.

On Saturday morning, CNN reporter Jim Acosta reported that despite reassurances from the White House, sources tell him there is concern about the President’s health and that he has had some trouble breathing.

The briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Watch live below.

