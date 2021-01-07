WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing With Kayleigh McEnany on Day After Trump Supporters Attacked the U.S. Capitol

One day after a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will deliver a press briefing.

It’s been a chaotic 36 hours in the White House, as it has been in the nation. There has been an exodus of staffers resigning from the administration in response to the Capitol insurrection. And the president, aside from a brief Twitter video which was promptly taken down, has been silent through it all. He was suspended overnight from Twitter, and has subsequently been suspended indefinitely by Facebook and Instagram. Now, though, his chief spokesperson is set to make an appearance.

The briefing is slated to begin at 5:15 p.m. ET. Watch above, via the White House.

