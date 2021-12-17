Local reporter Ashly Richardson appeared to be reporting from East Hell during a storm this week, but you wouldn’t know it from anchor Rusty Lord’s deadpan reaction.

As severe storms ripped through Nebraska and Iowa earlier this week, WOWT Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord anchored the live News 6 coverage. And at one point on Wednesday afternoon, Lord tossed to Richardson for a live report on the ground.

Through a blistering barrage of wind and rain through which she could barely be heard, Richardson reported “The winds are so strong, they’re moving us along…”

As she fought the wind, Richardson said “You can see we’re near 108th and (inaudible) right now… the rain is coming down so hard where we’re at, we’re moving with the….”

“I think we lost you guys back at the station, but will call you back here momentarily,” Richardson said as the picture cut off.

After a second’s pause, Lord said, with the casual aplomb of a barista reading back a Starbucks order, “All right, what did she say? 108th and Maple? Possibly?”

Maybe Lord knew something about Richardson that viewers didn’t, because a few hours later, she was back on the air reporting on storm damage from Council Bluffs, Iowa — no worse for the wear.

That live report looked a good bit safer than Richardson’s earlier one, but anchor John Knicely noted “That wind still brutal out there!” and that “She’s been a trooper today.”

The storms followed a weekend of devastation that saw tornadoes tear through 6 different states.

Watch above via WOWT.

