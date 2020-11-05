London police have their hands full dealing with throngs of maskless demonstrators protesting the first day of the UK’s new lockdown — a protest that’s ironically called the “Million Mask March.”

RT America’s video unit Ruptly caught footage of London police trying to get a particularly irate and maskless woman to disperse in a scene that would be comical were it not for the risk of transmission of the very disease the lockdown was designed to combat — the coronavirus.

In an exchange that will make you wonder “What’s the British word for ‘Karen?'”, a maskless woman films the cops who are asking her to go home, counting “1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 policemen around a 60-year-old woman!”

“Madame, Madame, unfortunately if you don’t go home I’m going to have to give you a ticket,” a policemen politely tells her, to which she replies “What for? What would you give me a ticket for?”

“It’s public legislation,” the cop says.

“It’s not legislation, it’s government guidelines. Not legislation. You are a constable under English common law, you are not an officer. You cannot tell me to go home. There is no legislation. It is purely guidance,” she replies.

It actually is both, guidelines that are enforceable by law.

Another cop comes into the frame and tells the others “She needs to go as well.”

“SHE needs to go?!?” the woman says, affronted “How DARE you talk to me like that!”

The woman continued to insist the cops had no right to do anything, but Ruptly’s cameras roamed elsewhere before the situation resolved.

Elsewhere in the protest, maskless Million Mask Marchers chanted “No more lockdown!” and “Where is the science?”

So it’s not just us.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the new lockdown last week, and it happened to take effect the day of an annual demonstration that began in 2012, and pegged to the Guy Fawkes-themed V for Vendetta. The date, Nov. 5, commemorates the day of a failed plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

Watch the livestream above via Ruptly.

