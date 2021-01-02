WATCH: Louis Gohmert Says Rejection of His Pence Lawsuit is Telling People to ‘Go to the Streets’ and Be Violent

Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert reacted to the dismissal of his lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence by telling an interviewer that the decision sends the message that people must “go to the streets” and be “violent” in order to to have their grievances about President Donald Trump’s Electoral College defeat addressed.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle dismissed Gohemert’s suit against Pence — which seeks to force Pence to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory — citing a lack of standing.

Gohmert did not take the news well, telling Newsmax anchor Emerald Robinson that the ruling is forcing people to take violent action.

“With regard to the standing issue, if a member of Congress who is going to object to electors that were fraudulently sit there, and a state has sent two sets, and I don’t have standing, to go to court and say the electors act, it has got an unconstitutional provision, if I don’t have standing to do that, nobody does,” Gohmert told Robinson.

“And if the appropriate defendant is not the vice president, that under the constitution has the power to make that determination, then there is no,” Gohmert continued, then added “But bottom line is, the court is saying we’re not going to touch this, you have no remedy, basically in effect the ruling would be that you got to go to the streets and be as violent as antifa and BLM because I’m not going to be [inaudible].”

Gohmert went on to say he is preparing an appeal.

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.

