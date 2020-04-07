WATCH: Louisiana Cops Play The Purge Siren For Coronavirus Curfew Prompting Complaints From Locals

Authorities in Louisiana used the siren heard in The Purge horror movies to signal the start of a 9 p.m. coronavirus curfew, prompting complaints from local residents.

The siren, which was used in Crowley, Louisiana, was recorded by a number of concerned citizens, including in a TikTok video which has since gone viral.

According to KATC, “Crowley Police rode around town broadcasting” the alarm, unaware of its connection to the horror movies.

In The Purge franchise, the same siren is used to announce the start of the annual “purge,” where all crime, including murder, is legal for twelve hours.

KATC reported that Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told the news outlet “he had no idea the sound was associated with ‘The Purge’,” and “doesn’t plan on using any type of siren moving forward.”

The controversy, however, also led other departments to distance themselves from Crowley Police.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson responded to complaints in a statement by assuring the public that the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office had nothing to do with the alarm.

“Last night a ‘Purge Siren’ was utilized by the Crowley Police Department as part of their starting curfew. We have received numerous complaints with the belief that our agency was involved in this process. We were not involved in the use of the ‘Purge Siren’ and will not utilize any type of siren for this purpose,” he declared. “Calls regarding this matter should be directed to the Crowley Police / Chief Broussard and not the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

