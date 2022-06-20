WATCH: Louisville Mayor Viscously Sucker-Punched While Standing on Sidewalk

Greg Fischer, the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, was the target of a brazen assault as he stood on a sidewalk in the city on Saturday evening.

In a video released by the Louisville Metro Police Department, Fischer can be seen standing along a street when a man approaches him and strikes him in the face.

Fischer fell backward and his assailant casually walked away.

This surveillance video shows whoever punched Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in the face over the weekend. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD. pic.twitter.com/5RC1alovqP — WLKY (@WLKY) June 20, 2022

An apparent good samaritan approached Fischer’s assailant, who got away and is currently the subject of a manhunt.

Police said Fischer is “doing fine” in a post that asked the public to assist them in identifying his attacker.

Earlier this evening, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by an individual. The Mayor is doing fine. LMPD is investigating & will release further information as it becomes available. Anyone with information can call our anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673. pic.twitter.com/BeKnjfJOgv — LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2022

Here are additional photos of the suspect heading Southbound on 4th street at The Palace. pic.twitter.com/cCH1dLX05A — LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2022

Fischer, a Democrat elected in 2010, spoke to a reporter Sunday. He said he was determined not to let the incident keep him down.

“You know, we are living in strange times all across America right now, I think,” he told WLKY. “And I have the honor of being right in the middle of all of it.”

Fischer added, “You know, the only thing you can do moving forwards is just keep moving forward in a compassionate and kind way, and things take care of themselves. You know occasionally in life things happen. You know, you get knocked down. You gotta get back up and keep going.”

